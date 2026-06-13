Ieq Capital LLC Has $52.69 Million Stake in Illumina, Inc. $ILMN

Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN - Free Report) by 27.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 401,714 shares of the life sciences company's stock after acquiring an additional 85,698 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC owned 0.26% of Illumina worth $52,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ILMN. Elyxium Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Illumina during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund acquired a new position in Illumina during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 160.0% during the fourth quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 195 shares of the life sciences company's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Illumina during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illumina during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.42% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Christensen Jakob Wedel sold 700 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.04, for a total value of $97,328.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 15,056 shares in the company, valued at $2,093,386.24. This represents a 4.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Scott M. Davies sold 615 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $98,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 21,568 shares in the company, valued at $3,450,880. The trade was a 2.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 1,003,154 shares of company stock valued at $155,600,208 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.90% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ILMN has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Illumina in a report on Friday, May 1st. Weiss Ratings upgraded Illumina from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Illumina from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a "sell" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on Illumina in a report on Thursday, May 14th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group upgraded Illumina from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Illumina presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $142.13.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ILMN

Illumina Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $160.97 on Friday. The stock's 50-day moving average is $141.65 and its 200-day moving average is $134.99. Illumina, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.77 and a 1-year high of $177.22. The stock has a market cap of $24.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The life sciences company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.10. Illumina had a return on equity of 31.01% and a net margin of 19.42%.The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Illumina has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.150-5.300 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc NASDAQ: ILMN is a global life sciences company that develops, manufactures and markets integrated systems for the analysis of genetic variation and function. Headquartered in San Diego, California and founded in 1998, Illumina offers a range of sequencing and array-based technologies used by academic researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, consumer genomics firms and agricultural researchers to enable discovery, translational research and clinical applications.

The company's product portfolio includes next-generation sequencing (NGS) platforms and associated consumables, microarrays for genotyping and methylation analysis, library preparation kits and targeted assays.

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