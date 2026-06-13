Ieq Capital LLC Has $69.47 Million Stock Holdings in Edison International $EIX

Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX - Free Report) by 90.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,157,367 shares of the utilities provider's stock after acquiring an additional 549,109 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC owned about 0.30% of Edison International worth $69,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EIX. Ransom Advisory Ltd boosted its position in Edison International by 74.9% in the fourth quarter. Ransom Advisory Ltd now owns 605 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. boosted its position in Edison International by 100.0% in the third quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 742 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. boosted its position in Edison International by 866.7% in the fourth quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. now owns 783 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. McMillan Office Inc. acquired a new stake in Edison International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT boosted its position in Edison International by 1,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT now owns 935 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.95% of the company's stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Edison International news, Director Peter J. Taylor sold 500 shares of Edison International stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total value of $37,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 34,212 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,576,163.60. The trade was a 1.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EIX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a "sell" rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of Edison International in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Edison International from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Edison International from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Mizuho set a $79.00 target price on shares of Edison International in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Edison International from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, February 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $72.64.

View Our Latest Research Report on Edison International

Edison International Trading Up 0.7%

EIX opened at $72.83 on Friday. Edison International has a 1-year low of $47.73 and a 1-year high of $76.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The company has a market cap of $28.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $70.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.96.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.10. Edison International had a net margin of 19.27% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Edison International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.900-6.200 EPS. Analysts predict that Edison International will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Edison International Profile

Edison International is a publicly traded utility holding company based in Rosemead, California, whose principal subsidiary is Southern California Edison (SCE). As an electric utility holding company, Edison International oversees the delivery of electricity through SCE's integrated network of generation procurement, transmission and distribution infrastructure, serving millions of customers across central, coastal and southern California. The company's operations focus on reliable energy delivery, customer service, regulatory compliance and long-term infrastructure planning for a complex and high-demand service territory.

The company's activities include procuring and managing a diverse resource mix, maintaining and upgrading transmission and distribution systems, and implementing grid modernization projects.

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