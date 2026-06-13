Ieq Capital LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Lyft, Inc. $LYFT

Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT - Free Report) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,946,512 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock after purchasing an additional 156,991 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC owned 0.49% of Lyft worth $37,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Lyft alerts: Sign Up

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Lyft by 68.2% during the third quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 594,800 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock worth $13,092,000 after acquiring an additional 241,250 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Lyft by 4,527.6% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 440,405 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock worth $8,531,000 after acquiring an additional 430,888 shares during the last quarter. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Lyft by 1,811.8% during the third quarter. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 813,555 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock worth $17,906,000 after acquiring an additional 771,000 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Lyft by 56.8% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,571,726 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock worth $34,594,000 after acquiring an additional 569,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its position in shares of Lyft by 331.4% during the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 117,646 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock worth $2,589,000 after acquiring an additional 90,376 shares during the last quarter. 83.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Lyft

In other Lyft news, insider Lindsay Catherine Llewellyn sold 23,661 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $354,915.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 916,022 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,740,330. This trade represents a 2.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Jill Beggs sold 2,093 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.76, for a total value of $28,799.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 30,092 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $414,065.92. This trade represents a 6.50% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 54,196 shares of company stock worth $788,521 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.92% of the company's stock.

Lyft Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LYFT opened at $13.54 on Friday. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $13.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.91. Lyft, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.46 and a 1-year high of $25.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.82.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.26). Lyft had a net margin of 43.82% and a negative return on equity of 2.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lyft, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup restated a "buy" rating on shares of Lyft in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Lyft from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Lyft from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Lyft in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a "buy" rating on shares of Lyft in a research report on Wednesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lyft has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $18.83.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Lyft

Lyft Company Profile

Lyft, Inc NASDAQ: LYFT operates a peer-to-peer ridesharing platform that connects passengers with drivers through a mobile application. Since its founding in 2012, the company has expanded beyond traditional ride-hailing to include bike and electric scooter rentals, while also offering rental cars and public transit options in select markets. Lyft's platform uses GPS mapping and dynamic pricing algorithms to optimize driver-passenger matches and route efficiency.

Headquartered in San Francisco, California, Lyft primarily serves urban and suburban markets across the United States and Canada.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Lyft, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Lyft wasn't on the list.

While Lyft currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here