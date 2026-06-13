Ieq Capital LLC Purchases 110,362 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. $DAL

Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL - Free Report) by 20.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 643,060 shares of the transportation company's stock after purchasing an additional 110,362 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Delta Air Lines worth $44,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts: Sign Up

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DAL. Life Cycle Investment Partners Ltd bought a new position in Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter worth $471,532,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 54.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,817,783 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $330,159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058,744 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,496,296 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $659,043,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834,385 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,327,719 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $300,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 16,044.7% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,263,320 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $71,693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255,495 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.93% of the company's stock.

Delta Air Lines Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DAL opened at $83.11 on Friday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.28 and a 1-year high of $83.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $73.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.54. The company has a market capitalization of $54.60 billion, a PE ratio of 12.12, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.30.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 8th. The transportation company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 6.87%.The firm had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Delta Air Lines's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.93%.

Insider Activity at Delta Air Lines

In related news, EVP Alain Bellemare sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.44, for a total transaction of $2,036,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 95,025 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,738,836. This trade represents a 20.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Allison C. Ausband sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total value of $395,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 133,854 shares in the company, valued at $10,574,466. This trade represents a 3.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 149,635 shares of company stock valued at $10,833,855 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.80% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DAL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Raymond James Financial raised their price target on Delta Air Lines from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Delta Air Lines from $87.00 to $75.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $80.85.

Check Out Our Latest Report on DAL

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines is a major U.S.-based global airline that provides scheduled passenger and cargo air transportation, aircraft maintenance and repair services, and related travel products. Its operations include mainline domestic and international passenger services, a branded regional network operating under the Delta Connection name, dedicated air cargo carriage, and in-house maintenance, repair and overhaul through Delta TechOps. Delta offers a range of cabin products for different customer segments, including premium business-class service on long-haul routes and tiered economy offerings on domestic and international flights, and it markets customer loyalty benefits through the SkyMiles frequent-flyer program.

The carrier operates a mixed fleet of narrow- and wide-body aircraft from multiple U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Delta Air Lines, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Delta Air Lines wasn't on the list.

While Delta Air Lines currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here