Ieq Capital LLC Purchases 24,977 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $REGN

Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN - Free Report) by 57.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,637 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after purchasing an additional 24,977 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC owned 0.07% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals worth $52,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellerson Group Inc. ADV increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 49.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ellerson Group Inc. ADV now owns 8,102 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $4,556,000 after acquiring an additional 2,671 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 118.1% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 137,321 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $105,810,000 after acquiring an additional 74,350 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 374,264 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $210,437,000 after acquiring an additional 51,407 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,940 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $3,340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $1,176,000. Institutional investors own 83.31% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on REGN shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $925.00 to $921.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $762.00 to $707.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $975.00 to $995.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Barclays lowered their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $923.00 to $917.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $800.00 to $700.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $792.65.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on REGN

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.24, for a total value of $70,524.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 17,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,343,815.72. This trade represents a 0.57% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 6.97% of the company's stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of REGN opened at $612.14 on Friday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $503.25 and a 52-week high of $821.11. The business's fifty day moving average is $692.11 and its 200-day moving average is $738.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.57. The firm has a market cap of $64.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.25.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.91 by $0.56. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 29.65%.The company had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $8.22 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 37.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th were paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.16%.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc NASDAQ: REGN is a U.S.-based biotechnology company founded in 1988 and headquartered in Tarrytown, New York. It focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing medicines for serious medical conditions. The company combines laboratory research, clinical development and in-house manufacturing to advance a pipeline of biologic therapies across multiple therapeutic areas.

Regeneron is known for its proprietary drug discovery technologies, including its VelocImmune platform, which is used to generate fully human monoclonal antibodies.

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