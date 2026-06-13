Ieq Capital LLC Purchases 366,346 Shares of Zoom Communications, Inc. $ZM

Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in Zoom Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM - Free Report) by 77.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 837,548 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 366,346 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Zoom Communications worth $72,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ZM. Advocate Investing Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Zoom Communications by 94.8% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 411 shares of the company's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Zoom Communications by 4,318.2% during the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 486 shares of the company's stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Zoom Communications by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 542 shares of the company's stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. 66.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Zoom Communications Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ZM opened at $93.68 on Friday. Zoom Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.15 and a twelve month high of $114.74. The firm has a market cap of $27.47 billion, a PE ratio of 13.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $96.00 and a 200-day moving average of $88.70.

Zoom Communications (NASDAQ:ZM - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.13. Zoom Communications had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 41.99%.The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Zoom Communications has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.960-6.000 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 1.450-1.470 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Zoom Communications, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of Zoom Communications from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Zoom Communications from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Zoom Communications from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Zoom Communications from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of Zoom Communications from an "underweight" rating to a "sector weight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zoom Communications currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $109.33.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ZM

Insider Transactions at Zoom Communications

In related news, Director Santiago Subotovsky sold 5,274 shares of Zoom Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.78, for a total value of $578,979.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 137,608 shares in the company, valued at $15,106,606.24. This trade represents a 3.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 12,886 shares of Zoom Communications stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.62, for a total value of $1,129,071.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 1,978 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $173,312.36. The trade was a 86.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 156,638 shares of company stock valued at $13,900,194 in the last three months. Company insiders own 11.51% of the company's stock.

Zoom Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc (commonly referred to as Zoom) is a provider of cloud-based communications and collaboration solutions. The company's platform supports video conferencing, voice calling, instant messaging, webinars and large-scale virtual events, and meeting room systems, marketed to businesses, educational institutions, government organizations and individual users. Zoom's product lineup includes Zoom Meetings, Zoom Phone, Zoom Rooms, Zoom Video Webinars and Zoom Chat, and the company offers integrations and extensions through a developer marketplace and third-party apps.

Founded in 2011 by Eric S.

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