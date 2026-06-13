Ieq Capital LLC Purchases 418,536 Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. $LVS

Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS - Free Report) by 263.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 577,563 shares of the casino operator's stock after buying an additional 418,536 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Las Vegas Sands worth $37,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grove Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB raised its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 254.8% during the 4th quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 557 shares of the casino operator's stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 549.5% during the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 630 shares of the casino operator's stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management raised its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 1,208.0% during the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 654 shares of the casino operator's stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. 39.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Las Vegas Sands Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LVS opened at $50.70 on Friday. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 1 year low of $40.03 and a 1 year high of $70.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.64, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company's 50-day moving average is $52.68 and its 200 day moving average is $57.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.81.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The casino operator reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 118.27%. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. Las Vegas Sands's quarterly revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Las Vegas Sands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 5th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 5th. Las Vegas Sands's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LVS shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Las Vegas Sands from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 23rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Las Vegas Sands presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $67.91.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on LVS

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Patrick Dumont sold 60,165 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.75, for a total value of $3,294,033.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 511,942 shares in the company, valued at $28,028,824.50. This trade represents a 10.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Las Vegas Sands Profile

Las Vegas Sands NYSE: LVS is a global developer and operator of integrated resorts, focused on large-scale properties that combine casino gaming with hotels, convention and exhibition facilities, retail, dining, and entertainment. The company's operations center on developing and managing full-service resort complexes that serve both leisure and business travelers, with emphasis on convention and trade-show business in addition to gaming revenue streams.

The company's portfolio has included prominent properties in North America and Asia, most notably The Venetian Resort in Las Vegas and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore, along with a significant presence in Macau through multiple integrated resorts.

Read More

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