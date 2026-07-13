IFC Advisors LLC Has $6.43 Million Stake in KKR & Co. Inc. $KKR

IFC Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR - Free Report) by 378.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,569 shares of the asset manager's stock after purchasing an additional 55,035 shares during the period. KKR & Co. Inc. makes up about 0.9% of IFC Advisors LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. IFC Advisors LLC's holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $6,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. SouthState Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 185.0% in the fourth quarter. SouthState Bank Corp now owns 228 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garton & Associates Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. 76.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KKR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $135.00 to $117.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $125.00 to $106.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $132.00 to $128.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $131.85.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on KKR

KKR & Co. Inc. Price Performance

KKR & Co. Inc. stock opened at $96.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.67 and a 52 week high of $153.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $95.69 and a 200-day moving average of $102.42.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 27th. The asset manager reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 5.42% and a net margin of 13.94%.The business had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. This is an increase from KKR & Co. Inc.'s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. KKR & Co. Inc.'s dividend payout ratio is 26.53%.

KKR & Co. Inc. declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the asset manager to repurchase up to 0.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company's board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a global investment firm headquartered in New York City that specializes in private markets and alternative asset management. Founded in 1976 by Jerome Kohlberg Jr., Henry Kravis and George R. Roberts, the firm built its reputation in leveraged buyouts and has since expanded into a multi-strategy asset manager. KKR operates across private equity, credit, real assets (including real estate and infrastructure), growth equity and hedge fund strategies, offering a range of investment products and strategies for institutional and private investors.

KKR manages capital through traditional closed-end funds as well as customized vehicles such as separate accounts, co-investments, and listed investment vehicles.

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