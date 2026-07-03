IFM Investors Pty Ltd Acquires New Position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. $GWW

IFM Investors Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 9,052 shares of the industrial products company's stock, valued at approximately $9,874,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWW. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in W.W. Grainger by 1,462.1% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,071,854 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $1,081,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,237 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter worth about $518,958,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 34,269.9% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 435,466 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $439,407,000 after purchasing an additional 434,199 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 61.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,027,286 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $1,036,584,000 after purchasing an additional 389,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 3rd quarter valued at about $239,597,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.70% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at W.W. Grainger

In related news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 313 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,231.69, for a total transaction of $385,518.97. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 399 shares in the company, valued at $491,444.31. This represents a 43.96% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jonny M. Leroy sold 854 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,231.06, for a total value of $1,051,325.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 1,554 shares in the company, valued at $1,913,067.24. This trade represents a 35.47% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,624 shares of company stock worth $3,232,291. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on GWW. Stephens boosted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $1,300.00 to $1,355.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $1,170.00 to $1,337.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $1,052.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Weiss Ratings raised shares of W.W. Grainger from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $1,250.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $1,216.44.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on GWW

W.W. Grainger Trading Up 0.4%

NYSE:GWW opened at $1,343.92 on Friday. The company's 50 day moving average is $1,267.92 and its 200-day moving average is $1,153.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12 month low of $906.52 and a 12 month high of $1,390.96. The firm has a market cap of $63.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.03.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $11.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.21 by $1.44. The business had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 47.87%. W.W. Grainger's quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $9.86 EPS. W.W. Grainger has set its FY 2026 guidance at 44.250-46.250 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 45.47 EPS for the current year.

W.W. Grainger Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th were given a $2.49 dividend. This is an increase from W.W. Grainger's previous quarterly dividend of $2.26. This represents a $9.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 11th. W.W. Grainger's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.79%.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc NYSE: GWW is an industrial supply distributor founded in 1927 and headquartered in Lake Forest, Illinois. The company supplies maintenance, repair and operations (MRO) products and services to businesses, institutions and government customers. Over its long history Grainger has developed a broad product assortment and a national distribution network that supports operations across a range of end markets, including manufacturing, healthcare, hospitality, transportation and public sector organizations.

Grainger's product portfolio spans core categories such as electrical and lighting, safety and personal protective equipment, material handling, motors and power transmission, plumbing and HVAC, fasteners and adhesives, hand and power tools, and janitorial and facility supplies.

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