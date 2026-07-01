IFM Investors Pty Ltd Buys 3,236 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI - Free Report) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,903 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after purchasing an additional 3,236 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd's holdings in Analog Devices were worth $33,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd bought a new position in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Albion Financial Group UT boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 123 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Entrust Financial LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 86.81% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on ADI. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $474.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $410.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $439.79.

View Our Latest Research Report on ADI

Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

In related news, SVP Martin Cotter sold 17,594 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.00, for a total transaction of $7,354,292.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 56,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,546,776. This trade represents a 23.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 30,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.13, for a total value of $12,453,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 137,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,096,149.94. This represents a 17.91% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 91,442 shares of company stock valued at $37,241,554 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company's stock.

Analog Devices Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI opened at $397.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $193.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.01, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.18. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $218.37 and a 12 month high of $445.91. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $409.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $347.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 26.01% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.85 EPS. Analog Devices has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.150-3.450 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 12.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 2nd. Analog Devices's dividend payout ratio is currently 65.38%.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc NASDAQ: ADI is a multinational semiconductor company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of analog, mixed-signal and digital signal processing integrated circuits. Founded in 1965 by Ray Stata and Matthew Lorber, the company has grown into a leading supplier of components that convert, condition and process real-world signals for electronic systems. Analog Devices is headquartered in Massachusetts and serves customers around the world across multiple end markets.

The company's product lineup includes data converters (ADCs and DACs), amplifiers, power management ICs, radio-frequency (RF) and microwave components, sensors and MEMS devices, signal chain and isolation products, timing and clocking solutions, and embedded processors and software for system-level design.

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