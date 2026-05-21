IFP Advisors Inc Acquires 29,785 Shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation $SCHW

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW - Free Report) by 143.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,485 shares of the financial services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 29,785 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc's holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $5,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Charles Schwab by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,558 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,831,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Investment House LLC bought a new stake in Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth $261,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in Charles Schwab by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 12,102 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. raised its position in Charles Schwab by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. now owns 29,000 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $2,897,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in Charles Schwab by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,587 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 84.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In related news, insider Nigel J. Murtagh sold 41,297 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $4,088,403.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 57,972 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,739,228. This trade represents a 41.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Paul V. Woolway sold 15,884 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.12, for a total transaction of $1,510,886.08. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 35,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,423,559.04. This represents a 30.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 126,924 shares of company stock valued at $12,268,634 in the last three months. 6.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on SCHW shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $128.00 price target on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $125.00 to $119.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $114.30.

Check Out Our Latest Report on SCHW

Charles Schwab News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Charles Schwab this week:

Charles Schwab Price Performance

NYSE:SCHW opened at $90.06 on Thursday. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a one year low of $85.76 and a one year high of $107.50. The company has a market cap of $156.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.80. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $92.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.39 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 37.99% and a return on equity of 23.05%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. Charles Schwab has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.700-5.800 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. Charles Schwab's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.40%.

Charles Schwab Profile

Charles Schwab Corporation NYSE: SCHW is a diversified financial services firm that provides brokerage, banking, wealth management and advisory services to individual investors, independent investment advisors and institutional clients. Its primary offerings include retail brokerage accounts, online trading platforms, Schwab-branded mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs), retirement plan services, custodial services for independent Registered Investment Advisors (RIAs), and banking products through Charles Schwab Bank.

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