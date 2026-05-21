IFP Advisors Inc Acquires 4,593 Shares of Union Pacific Corporation $UNP

IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP - Free Report) by 30.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,700 shares of the railroad operator's stock after purchasing an additional 4,593 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc's holdings in Union Pacific were worth $4,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Stephens Consulting LLC raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 135 shares of the railroad operator's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 1,349 shares of the railroad operator's stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,186 shares of the railroad operator's stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,988 shares of the railroad operator's stock valued at $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management now owns 2,691 shares of the railroad operator's stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.38% of the company's stock.

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Union Pacific Stock Performance

NYSE:UNP opened at $266.01 on Thursday. Union Pacific Corporation has a 1 year low of $210.84 and a 1 year high of $276.40. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $253.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $243.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.94 billion, a PE ratio of 21.91, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.99.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.07. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.20% and a return on equity of 39.58%. The business had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.70 EPS. Union Pacific's revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Corporation will post 12.53 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. Union Pacific's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on UNP shares. BMO Capital Markets restated a "market perform" rating and set a $285.00 price target (up from $278.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $267.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "neutral" rating and set a $267.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $289.00 target price (up from $273.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $307.00 target price (up from $285.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $280.47.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Union Pacific

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Union Pacific news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.70, for a total value of $549,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 114,642 shares in the company, valued at $31,492,157.40. This trade represents a 1.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,999 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.93, for a total transaction of $469,625.07. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 31,386 shares of company stock worth $8,461,716 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company's stock.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation NYSE: UNP is one of the largest freight railroad companies in the United States. Its principal operating subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad, has roots that trace back to the Pacific Railway Act of 1862 and the construction of the first transcontinental rail link completed in 1869. The company is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, and operates as a holding company for rail transportation and related services.

Union Pacific's core business is the movement of freight by rail across an extensive rail network serving the western two‑thirds of the United States.

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