IFP Advisors Inc Boosts Position in The Walt Disney Company $DIS

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS - Free Report) by 25.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,733 shares of the entertainment giant's stock after acquiring an additional 9,175 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc's holdings in Walt Disney were worth $5,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the second quarter valued at $725,219,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Walt Disney by 3.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 82,019,749 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $9,391,261,000 after acquiring an additional 2,376,706 shares during the last quarter. PFA Pension Forsikringsaktieselskab purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at $156,904,000. Danske Bank A S purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the third quarter valued at $142,142,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Walt Disney by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 159,342,154 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $18,128,357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220,207 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.71% of the company's stock.

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Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of DIS opened at $104.07 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.15. The stock has a market cap of $180.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.62, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.41. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $92.18 and a 52 week high of $124.69.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.08. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 11.54%.The firm had revenue of $25.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $24.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Walt Disney has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.640-6.640 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

Walt Disney News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Walt Disney this week:

Positive Sentiment: Disney is rolling out fresh theme-park updates, including a revamped Rock ’n’ Roller Coaster at Disney World and new/updated music and theming in Animation Courtyard, which could help drive guest interest and spending. Article Title

Disney is rolling out fresh theme-park updates, including a revamped Rock ’n’ Roller Coaster at Disney World and new/updated music and theming in Animation Courtyard, which could help drive guest interest and spending. Positive Sentiment: Disney announced leadership changes at Walt Disney World, naming Joe Schott as president, which may be viewed as a step toward smoother park operations and execution. Article Title

Disney announced leadership changes at Walt Disney World, naming Joe Schott as president, which may be viewed as a step toward smoother park operations and execution. Positive Sentiment: Analyst coverage turned more constructive after Erste Group raised its FY2026 EPS estimate for Disney, reinforcing expectations for solid earnings growth. Article Title

Analyst coverage turned more constructive after Erste Group raised its FY2026 EPS estimate for Disney, reinforcing expectations for solid earnings growth. Neutral Sentiment: Disney-related lifestyle and travel pieces highlighting “good neighbor” hotels and park experiences add visibility to the brand, but are unlikely to materially affect the stock on their own. Article Title

Disney-related lifestyle and travel pieces highlighting “good neighbor” hotels and park experiences add visibility to the brand, but are unlikely to materially affect the stock on their own. Negative Sentiment: Disney is facing a proposed $5 million class-action lawsuit over its alleged use of facial-recognition technology on park visitors, adding legal and reputational risk for the company. Article Title

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $136.00 to $132.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Walt Disney from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Weiss Ratings cut Walt Disney from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $134.47.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Walt Disney

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company NYSE: DIS, commonly known as Disney, is a diversified global entertainment and media conglomerate headquartered in Burbank, California. Founded in 1923 by Walt and Roy O. Disney, the company grew from an animation studio into a multi‑national entertainment enterprise known for iconic intellectual property and family‑oriented storytelling. Disney's operations span film and television production, streaming services, theme parks and resorts, consumer products, and live entertainment.

On the content side, Disney produces and distributes feature films and television programming through a portfolio of studios and labels that includes Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios, along with broadcast and cable networks such as ABC, FX and National Geographic.

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