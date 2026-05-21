IFP Advisors Inc Boosts Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. $ADBE

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE - Free Report) by 149.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,392 shares of the software company's stock after acquiring an additional 12,814 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc's holdings in Adobe were worth $7,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 20.8% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 174 shares of the software company's stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. SWAN Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 43.1% during the third quarter. SWAN Capital LLC now owns 103 shares of the software company's stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Adobe by 0.3% during the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,789 shares of the software company's stock worth $3,453,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Andina Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 6.0% during the third quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC now owns 583 shares of the software company's stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 33.0% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 133 shares of the software company's stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company's stock.

Get Adobe alerts: Sign Up

Adobe Stock Performance

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $253.37 on Thursday. The stock's 50-day moving average is $246.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $288.44. The firm has a market cap of $102.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.42. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $224.13 and a 1 year high of $422.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The software company reported $6.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.87 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 64.48% and a net margin of 29.48%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.08 earnings per share. Adobe has set its FY 2026 guidance at 23.300-23.500 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 5.800-5.850 EPS. Analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 19.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, April 21st that allows the company to buyback $25.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the software company to buy up to 24.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Adobe from $375.00 to $285.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Barclays lowered Adobe from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and dropped their target price for the company from $335.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Adobe from $425.00 to $365.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Weiss Ratings lowered Adobe from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, DA Davidson set a $300.00 target price on Adobe in a report on Friday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Adobe presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $338.15.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ADBE

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Adobe news, CAO Jillian Forusz sold 755 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.25, for a total transaction of $185,918.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 3,521 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $867,046.25. This trade represents a 17.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 75,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.54, for a total value of $18,265,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 359,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,561,884.52. The trade was a 17.26% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 77,091 shares of company stock valued at $18,782,773. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Trending Headlines about Adobe

Here are the key news stories impacting Adobe this week:

About Adobe

Adobe Inc, founded in 1982 by John Warnock and Charles Geschke and headquartered in San Jose, California, is a global software company that develops tools and services for creative professionals, marketers and enterprises. Under the leadership of CEO Shantanu Narayen, who has led the company since 2007, Adobe has evolved from a provider of desktop publishing tools into a cloud-centric provider of digital media and digital experience solutions.

The company's core offerings are organized around digital media and digital experience.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Adobe, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Adobe wasn't on the list.

While Adobe currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here