IFP Advisors Inc Buys 6,018 Shares of Royal Gold, Inc. $RGLD

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD - Free Report) TSE: RGL by 105.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,732 shares of the basic materials company's stock after purchasing an additional 6,018 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc's holdings in Royal Gold were worth $2,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RGLD. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,538 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. WPG Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 181 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,701 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC raised its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compound Planning Inc. raised its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 4.4% in the third quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 1,315 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 83.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at Royal Gold

In other Royal Gold news, SVP Randy Shefman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.74, for a total value of $243,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 9,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,213,646.68. This represents a 9.92% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Isto sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.83, for a total value of $549,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 20,043 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,508,417.69. The trade was a 9.07% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 4,400 shares of company stock worth $1,214,618 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company's stock.

Royal Gold Trading Down 0.3%

NASDAQ:RGLD opened at $222.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 3.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.43. Royal Gold, Inc. has a one year low of $150.75 and a one year high of $306.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $246.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $242.13.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD - Get Free Report) TSE: RGL last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.76). The company had revenue of $310.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $425.47 million. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 48.59%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 85.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 11.55 EPS for the current year.

Royal Gold Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. Royal Gold's dividend payout ratio is 22.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RGLD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Royal Gold in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Scotiabank cut Royal Gold from a "sector outperform" rating to a "sector perform" rating and set a $335.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 26th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Royal Gold from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. UBS Group set a $325.00 price target on Royal Gold and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Research cut Royal Gold from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $273.64.

View Our Latest Research Report on RGLD

Royal Gold Profile

Royal Gold, Inc, headquartered in Denver, Colorado, is a leading precious metals streaming and royalty company. Through its business model, Royal Gold provides upfront financing to mining operators in exchange for the right to purchase a percentage of future metal production at predetermined prices. This structure allows the company to participate in production upside while minimizing exposure to the operating and capital-intensive aspects of mine ownership.

The company's portfolio encompasses interests in over 200 streams and royalties on projects across North America, South America, Europe, Africa and Australia.

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