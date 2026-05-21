IFP Advisors Inc Cuts Stock Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

IFP Advisors Inc lessened its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Free Report) by 13.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,954 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after selling 2,194 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc's holdings in Micron Technology were worth $3,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. REAP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. High Note Wealth LLC boosted its position in Micron Technology by 65.4% during the 4th quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 86 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 295.8% in the 4th quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 95 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 4,800.0% in the 4th quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 98 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 91.2% in the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 109 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at Micron Technology

In other Micron Technology news, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 24,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.35, for a total transaction of $10,112,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 224,021 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $94,391,248.35. The trade was a 9.68% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 40,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.39, for a total transaction of $13,895,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 125,737 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $43,679,776.43. This represents a 24.13% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 106,000 shares of company stock valued at $47,032,460 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on Micron Technology to $800.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $320.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $350.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $345.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $425.00 to $840.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $518.47.

View Our Latest Research Report on Micron Technology

Micron Technology Trading Up 4.8%

Micron Technology stock opened at $731.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.90. The stock has a market cap of $825.49 billion, a PE ratio of 34.56 and a beta of 1.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $498.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $381.87. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $90.93 and a one year high of $818.67.

Micron Technology Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 30th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This is an increase from Micron Technology's previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Micron Technology's payout ratio is 2.83%.

Micron Technology News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

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