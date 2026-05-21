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IFP Advisors Inc Has $3.92 Million Stake in Amgen Inc. $AMGN

Written by MarketBeat
May 21, 2026
Amgen logo with Medical background
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Key Points

  • IFP Advisors Inc increased its Amgen stake by 47.6% in the fourth quarter, ending with 11,980 shares worth about $3.92 million.
  • Amgen reported strong quarterly results, with EPS of $5.15 beating estimates and revenue of $8.62 billion topping forecasts, while also issuing FY 2026 EPS guidance of 21.70 to 23.10.
  • The company declared a quarterly dividend of $2.52 per share, implying an annualized payout of $10.08 and a yield of about 3.0%.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by June 1st.

IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN - Free Report) by 47.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,980 shares of the medical research company's stock after purchasing an additional 3,861 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc's holdings in Amgen were worth $3,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Anfield Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Amgen by 1,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 77 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 275.0% during the fourth quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Board of the Pension Protection Fund acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 97 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 76.50% of the company's stock.

Amgen Stock Up 0.2%

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $331.57 on Thursday. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $267.83 and a 12-month high of $391.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.44. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $346.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $344.14.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $5.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.77 by $0.38. Amgen had a return on equity of 137.41% and a net margin of 20.96%.The business had revenue of $8.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.90 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Amgen has set its FY 2026 guidance at 21.700-23.100 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 22.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $2.52 dividend. This represents a $10.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. Amgen's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMGN. Erste Group Bank restated a "hold" rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Barclays started coverage on Amgen in a research report on Friday, February 20th. They set an "equal weight" rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley set a $332.00 price target on Amgen in a research note on Friday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Amgen from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Freedom Capital raised Amgen from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amgen has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $355.19.

Get Our Latest Research Report on AMGN

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 1,237 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.73, for a total transaction of $400,454.01. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 7,009 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,269,023.57. This trade represents a 15.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amgen Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc NASDAQ: AMGN is a global biotechnology company founded in 1980 and headquartered in Thousand Oaks, California. The company focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and delivering human therapeutics that address serious illnesses. Amgen's work centers on biologic medicines derived from cellular and molecular biology, with an emphasis on translating advances in human genetics and protein science into therapies for patients.

Amgen's commercial portfolio has historically included biologics used in oncology, supportive care, nephrology, bone health and cardiovascular disease.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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