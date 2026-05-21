IFP Advisors Inc Increases Stake in Capital One Financial Corporation $COF

IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF - Free Report) by 53.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,784 shares of the financial services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 6,185 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc's holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $4,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,897,238 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $13,789,615,000 after acquiring an additional 360,071 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,838,304 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $2,516,587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339,215 shares during the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 8,614,766 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $2,087,878,000 after acquiring an additional 234,649 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,426,060 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,791,264,000 after purchasing an additional 302,733 shares during the period. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 7,388,506 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,570,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717,148 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on COF shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Friday, March 27th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $283.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $300.00 to $260.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Evercore lowered their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $265.00 to $222.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn lowered their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $258.75.

View Our Latest Report on Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Price Performance

NYSE COF opened at $187.15 on Thursday. Capital One Financial Corporation has a 12 month low of $174.98 and a 12 month high of $259.64. The stock has a market cap of $116.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.67, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.05. The company's 50 day moving average is $188.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $210.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $5.08 by ($0.66). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 4.29%.The firm had revenue of $15.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.06 EPS. Capital One Financial's revenue was up 52.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 19.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Capital One Financial's dividend payout ratio is currently 112.28%.

Insider Activity at Capital One Financial

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Lia Dean sold 1,692 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.61, for a total value of $314,052.12. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 65,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,148,916.94. The trade was a 2.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 3,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.93, for a total transaction of $643,755.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel owned 97,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,876,892.42. The trade was a 3.48% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 49,904 shares of company stock valued at $9,528,159 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company's stock.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation NYSE: COF is a diversified bank holding company headquartered in McLean, Virginia. The company's core businesses include credit card lending, consumer and commercial banking, and auto finance. Capital One issues a wide range of credit card products for consumers and small businesses, and it operates deposit and digital banking services aimed at retail customers and small to midsize enterprises.

Products and services include credit and charge cards, checking and savings accounts (including the online-focused Capital One 360 platform), auto loans, and commercial lending solutions.

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