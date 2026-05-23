Ignite Planners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Intel Corporation $INTC

Ignite Planners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report) by 51.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,697 shares of the chip maker's stock after buying an additional 4,679 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC's holdings in Intel were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 32.5% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 86,503,121 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $2,902,180,000 after acquiring an additional 21,230,715 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Intel by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 404,522,308 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $14,926,873,000 after purchasing an additional 13,692,624 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Intel by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 25,001,621 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $838,804,000 after purchasing an additional 9,503,402 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Intel by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 55,521,741 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $1,862,755,000 after purchasing an additional 8,569,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Intel by 66.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 19,396,839 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $434,489,000 after purchasing an additional 7,736,635 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company's stock.

Get Intel alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on INTC shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, April 24th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Intel to $124.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Intel from $45.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Barclays upped their price objective on Intel from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Intel from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, twenty-five have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $81.52.

Read Our Latest Analysis on INTC

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of INTC stock opened at $119.84 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $74.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.45. Intel Corporation has a 52 week low of $18.97 and a 52 week high of $132.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $602.32 billion, a PE ratio of -193.29 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.28. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.90% and a positive return on equity of 0.39%. The company had revenue of $13.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Intel has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.200 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intel Corporation will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 40,256 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total transaction of $4,006,679.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 105,077 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,458,313.81. This represents a 27.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

More Intel News

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

Positive Sentiment: Intel introduced its Core Ultra Series 3 processors for edge AI and robotics , a product update that highlights progress in its AI hardware roadmap and could help it compete for next-generation embedded and industrial workloads. Intel (INTC) Introduces Core Ultra Series 3 Processors for Edge AI Robotics

Intel introduced its , a product update that highlights progress in its AI hardware roadmap and could help it compete for next-generation embedded and industrial workloads. Positive Sentiment: Reports said Intel may be pursuing AI startup Tenstorrent , suggesting the company is still willing to make bold moves to strengthen its AI strategy and expand its technology portfolio. Intel Joins Race To Buy AI Startup Tenstorrent: Report

Reports said , suggesting the company is still willing to make bold moves to strengthen its AI strategy and expand its technology portfolio. Positive Sentiment: Coverage comparing Nvidia, AMD and Intel keeps INTC in the center of the AI-chip trade, and investor attention remains elevated as traders look for the next beneficiary of the broader AI buildout. Nvidia vs. AMD vs. Intel: Which is the best chip stock to own?

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Intel, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Intel wasn't on the list.

While Intel currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here