Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Acquires 27,868 Shares of Entergy Corporation $ETR

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR - Free Report) by 18.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 180,358 shares of the utilities provider's stock after buying an additional 27,868 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund's holdings in Entergy were worth $20,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Entergy by 66.0% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 800,258 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $74,512,000 after buying an additional 318,221 shares during the last quarter. Tounjian Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entergy during the 4th quarter worth about $1,473,000. World Investment Advisors increased its stake in shares of Entergy by 170.6% in the 4th quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 60,579 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $5,303,000 after acquiring an additional 38,195 shares during the last quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC KS bought a new stake in shares of Entergy in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,404,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Entergy by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 928,984 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $87,194,000 after acquiring an additional 38,742 shares during the period. 88.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ETR shares. Truist Financial set a $127.00 price objective on shares of Entergy and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Seaport Research Partners downgraded shares of Entergy from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Scotiabank reiterated a "sector outperform" rating on shares of Entergy in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. BTIG Research reissued a "buy" rating and set a $126.00 price target on shares of Entergy in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Entergy in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Entergy presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $119.68.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ETR

Insider Buying and Selling at Entergy

In other news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 10,638 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $1,170,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 14,182 shares in the company, valued at $1,560,020. This represents a 42.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Entergy Trading Down 0.9%

NYSE:ETR opened at $114.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $112.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.75. Entergy Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $82.38 and a fifty-two week high of $118.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.35 billion, a PE ratio of 29.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.50.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.89 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 13.48%.During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. Entergy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.250-4.450 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Entergy Corporation will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Entergy

Entergy Corporation NYSE: ETR is an integrated energy company headquartered in New Orleans, Louisiana, that generates, transmits and distributes electricity. The company's operations combine regulated utility services with competitive power production, supplying retail electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers while also participating in wholesale energy markets. Entergy's generation fleet includes nuclear, natural gas, hydropower and other resources, and it operates a network of transmission and distribution assets to deliver power to end users.

Entergy conducts its regulated utility business through state-based operating subsidiaries that serve customers across parts of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and southeast Texas.

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