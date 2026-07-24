Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Acquires Shares of 4,485 Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. $CRL

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,485 shares of the medical research company's stock, valued at approximately $774,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 167.6% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,715 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the 1st quarter valued at $418,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,469 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,333 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 3.9% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 84,605 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $12,837,000 after purchasing an additional 3,198 shares in the last quarter. 98.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Charles River Laboratories International Price Performance

CRL stock opened at $228.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $197.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $187.23. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $144.26 and a 1 year high of $238.85. The stock has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a PE ratio of -60.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical research company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $995.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $977.46 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a positive return on equity of 15.36% and a negative net margin of 4.59%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.34 EPS. Charles River Laboratories International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.800-11.300 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 11.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $250.00 price objective on Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Citigroup reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. BNP Paribas Exane set a $250.00 price target on Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $192.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charles River Laboratories International has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $220.75.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Charles River Laboratories International

Insider Transactions at Charles River Laboratories International

In related news, Director James C. Foster sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $16,875,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 31,596 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,109,100. This represents a 70.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 1.30% of the company's stock.

Charles River Laboratories International Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is a leading provider of research models and preclinical and clinical support services for the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and medical device industries. The company's core offerings include discovery, safety assessment, toxicology, and pathology services, as well as supply of laboratory animals and related diagnostics. Services extend across in vivo and in vitro testing, biologics testing, and support for advanced therapies, helping clients accelerate drug development from early discovery through regulatory submission.

Founded in 1947 in Wilmington, Massachusetts, Charles River has grown through strategic investments and acquisitions to establish a broad portfolio of capabilities.

See Also

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