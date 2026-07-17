Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Boosts Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH - Free Report) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,715 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock after purchasing an additional 2,911 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund's holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $16,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of UNH. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 176.2% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 44,249 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock worth $22,384,000 after buying an additional 28,231 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 137.1% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,019 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock valued at $2,033,000 after acquiring an additional 2,324 shares in the last quarter. CMT Capital Markets Trading GmbH purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter worth about $340,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter worth approximately $356,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $377,000. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts: Sign Up

UnitedHealth Group News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting UnitedHealth Group this week:

UnitedHealth Group Trading Up 1.1%

NYSE UNH opened at $423.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $234.60 and a fifty-two week high of $461.62. The stock has a market cap of $384.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $403.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $341.69.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.87 by $1.51. The company had revenue of $112.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.81 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 2.68%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.08 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.500-20.000 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.39 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a $2.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group's previous quarterly dividend of $2.21. This represents a $9.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. UnitedHealth Group's payout ratio is currently 70.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UNH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $400.00 to $463.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler set a $477.00 target price on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $330.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $438.92.

View Our Latest Report on UnitedHealth Group

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO Patrick Hugh Conway sold 800 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total transaction of $284,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 17,805 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,320,775. The trade was a 4.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.28% of the company's stock.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Inc is a diversified health care company headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota, that operates two primary business platforms: UnitedHealthcare and Optum. Founded in 1977, the company provides a broad range of health benefits and health care services to individuals, employers, governmental entities and other organizations. Its operations span commercial employer-sponsored plans, individual and Medicare and Medicaid programs, and services for customers and health systems in the United States and selected international markets.

UnitedHealthcare is the company's benefits business, administering health plans and networks, managing provider relationships, and offering coverage products for employers, individuals, and government-sponsored programs.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider UnitedHealth Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and UnitedHealth Group wasn't on the list.

While UnitedHealth Group currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here