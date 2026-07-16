Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Boosts Stake in EMCOR Group, Inc. $EME

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME - Free Report) by 15.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,083 shares of the construction company's stock after buying an additional 3,551 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owned about 0.06% of EMCOR Group worth $19,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss RE Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of EMCOR Group in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Ascentis Independent Advisors purchased a new position in shares of EMCOR Group in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new stake in EMCOR Group in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management increased its position in EMCOR Group by 800.0% in the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 54 shares of the construction company's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.59% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at EMCOR Group

In other news, Director Steven Schwarzwaelder sold 5,602 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $895.19, for a total transaction of $5,014,854.38. Following the transaction, the director owned 15,875 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,211,141.25. This represents a 26.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Carol P. Lowe sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $844.50, for a total value of $802,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 17,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,591,271. The trade was a 5.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,027 shares of company stock valued at $8,957,466. 0.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EME. Wall Street Zen raised shares of EMCOR Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Zacks Research upgraded shares of EMCOR Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $1,100.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of EMCOR Group in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $1,123.00 price target on shares of EMCOR Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $871.25.

View Our Latest Research Report on EME

EMCOR Group Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of EME opened at $768.13 on Thursday. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $836.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $779.06. The company has a market cap of $34.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.77 and a beta of 1.13. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $540.00 and a twelve month high of $951.96.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $6.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $5.90 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.20 billion. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 35.19%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.41 EPS. EMCOR Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 28.250-29.750 EPS. Analysts predict that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 29.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EMCOR Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 15th. EMCOR Group's payout ratio is 5.37%.

About EMCOR Group

EMCOR Group, Inc is a provider of mechanical and electrical construction, industrial and energy infrastructure, and facilities services to commercial, institutional and industrial clients. The company delivers a broad range of services that include design-build and traditional construction of mechanical, electrical and plumbing systems; ongoing facilities maintenance and operations; and specialized industrial services for sectors such as manufacturing, data centers, healthcare and utilities.

EMCOR's service offerings encompass HVAC, plumbing, electrical installation and maintenance, fire protection, building automation and controls, commissioning, testing and balancing, and energy management solutions.

Further Reading

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