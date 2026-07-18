Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Boosts Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN - Free Report) by 104.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,700 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after acquiring an additional 21,777 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund's holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $8,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in Texas Instruments by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,555,112 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $8,002,381,000 after purchasing an additional 230,098 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,288,604 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $4,213,832,000 after buying an additional 1,517,420 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,865,312 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $3,952,933,000 after buying an additional 248,515 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,184,514 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $3,154,831,000 after buying an additional 1,749,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,813,193 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $2,743,432,000 after acquiring an additional 137,735 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company's stock.

Texas Instruments Stock Down 2.5%

TXN opened at $284.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 4.46 and a quick ratio of 2.94. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $152.73 and a one year high of $334.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $258.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $302.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $243.46.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 32.49% and a net margin of 29.11%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. Texas Instruments has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.770-2.050 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. Texas Instruments's dividend payout ratio is presently 97.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Rafael R. Lizardi sold 47,734 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.10, for a total transaction of $14,706,845.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 85,485 shares in the company, valued at $26,337,928.50. This represents a 35.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.13, for a total transaction of $1,545,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 42,519 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,143,898.47. This trade represents a 10.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 303,475 shares of company stock valued at $85,666,638 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TXN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $315.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Weiss Ratings raised Texas Instruments from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Texas Instruments from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $250.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $281.84.

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Trending Headlines about Texas Instruments

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Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Inc NASDAQ: TXN is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, that designs and manufactures analog and embedded processing chips. The company's products are used across a wide range of end markets, including industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications and enterprise equipment. TI's business emphasizes components that condition, convert, manage and move electrical signals—capabilities that are foundational to modern electronic systems.

TI's product portfolio includes a broad array of analog integrated circuits—such as power management, amplifiers, data converters and interface devices—as well as embedded processors and microcontrollers used to control systems and run real-time applications.

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