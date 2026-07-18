Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Buys 22,120 Shares of Signet Jewelers Limited $SIG

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG - Free Report) by 28.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,339 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 22,120 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.25% of Signet Jewelers worth $8,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SIG. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Signet Jewelers in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 379 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 111.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 633 shares of the company's stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 171.2% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 678 shares of the company's stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SIG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen cut Signet Jewelers from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, March 22nd. Stephens reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a "mixed" rating on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $112.88.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Signet Jewelers

Signet Jewelers Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of NYSE:SIG opened at $91.57 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $84.44 and a 200 day moving average of $88.29. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.15. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 12 month low of $71.61 and a 12 month high of $110.20.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.55 billion. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 22.54%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. Signet Jewelers has set its FY 2027 guidance at 9.200-11.000 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 10.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Signet Jewelers Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Investors of record on Friday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 24th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. Signet Jewelers's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.46%.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile

Signet Jewelers Ltd is the world's largest retailer of diamond jewelry, operating a diversified network of retail stores across the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom and Ireland. Its portfolio includes well-established banners such as Kay Jewelers, Zales, Jared The Galleria of Jewelry, H.Samuel, Ernest Jones, Peoples and Piercing Pagoda, offering customers a range of shopping environments from suburban malls to high-street locations.

The company's product assortment encompasses engagement rings, wedding bands, fine fashion jewelry and timepieces, complemented by services including jewelry cleaning, repairs, appraisals and extended care plans.

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