Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Buys 227 Shares of NVR, Inc. $NVR

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR - Free Report) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,692 shares of the construction company's stock after buying an additional 227 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owned 0.09% of NVR worth $19,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVR. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in NVR in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of NVR in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. USA Financial Formulas grew its stake in shares of NVR by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 7 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVR by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 7 shares of the construction company's stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT lifted its position in shares of NVR by 600.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT now owns 7 shares of the construction company's stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NVR. Weiss Ratings cut NVR from a "hold (c)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of NVR from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. BTIG Research reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $8,096.00 target price on shares of NVR in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of NVR from $8,600.00 to $8,225.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of NVR from $8,100.00 to $7,700.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $7,649.33.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NVR

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Michael J. Devito acquired 11 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6,699.50 per share, for a total transaction of $73,694.50. Following the transaction, the director owned 25 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $167,487.50. This represents a 78.57% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 8.60% of the company's stock.

NVR Stock Down 1.6%

Shares of NYSE:NVR opened at $6,306.15 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 5.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $17.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.93. NVR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5,501.01 and a 12 month high of $8,618.28. The company's 50-day moving average price is $6,320.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6,990.51.

NVR (NYSE:NVR - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $67.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $79.97 by ($12.21). The company had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 32.66% and a net margin of 12.93%.The company's revenue was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $94.83 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 375.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVR announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 11th that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to repurchase up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

NVR Profile

NVR, Inc is a U.S.-based homebuilding and mortgage banking company that designs, constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominiums. The company operates primarily through its homebuilding business and a mortgage banking subsidiary, providing financing and related closing services to its homebuyers. NVR's homebuilding activities include land development, community planning, model home sales and construction management aimed at a range of buyer demographics.

Its homes are marketed under recognizable regional brands, including Ryan Homes and NVHomes, along with other market-specific trade names, and are offered across multiple geographic markets in the United States.

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