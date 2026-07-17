Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Buys 72,348 Shares of Kenvue Inc. $KVUE

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE - Free Report) by 12.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 643,141 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 72,348 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund's holdings in Kenvue were worth $11,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kenvue during the fourth quarter worth $1,563,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Kenvue by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 410,874 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,088,000 after acquiring an additional 84,219 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Kenvue by 3,889.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,075,723 shares of the company's stock valued at $53,056,000 after acquiring an additional 2,998,635 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its stake in shares of Kenvue by 233.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 97,992 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 68,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Kenvue by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,491,548 shares of the company's stock worth $60,229,000 after acquiring an additional 618,720 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company's stock.

Get Kenvue alerts: Sign Up

Kenvue Stock Up 1.8%

KVUE stock opened at $19.03 on Friday. Kenvue Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.02 and a 52 week high of $22.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $36.55 billion, a PE ratio of 22.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.47.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. Kenvue had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 20.81%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kenvue Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.2075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.4%. Kenvue's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.65%.

Insider Activity

In related news, General Counsel Matthew Orlando sold 38,491 shares of Kenvue stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total value of $679,751.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.59% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on KVUE shares. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Kenvue from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Kenvue from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Kenvue from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Zacks Research cut Kenvue from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Kenvue to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kenvue has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $19.50.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Kenvue

Kenvue Company Profile

Kenvue is a consumer health company that was established as a standalone, publicly traded business after separating from Johnson & Johnson. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol KVUE, Kenvue focuses on the development, manufacture, marketing and distribution of consumer health and personal care products across a range of categories including skin and beauty care, baby care, oral care, wound care and over‑the‑counter medicines.

The company owns and markets a portfolio of widely recognized consumer brands, including names familiar to global shoppers across retail and pharmacy channels.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KVUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Kenvue, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Kenvue wasn't on the list.

While Kenvue currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here