Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Cuts Holdings in Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG - Free Report) by 20.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 264,194 shares of the company's stock after selling 65,938 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund's holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $37,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Triodos Investment Management BV raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 7.3% in the third quarter. Triodos Investment Management BV now owns 255,095 shares of the company's stock valued at $39,195,000 after acquiring an additional 17,400 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 234,630,605 shares of the company's stock valued at $36,050,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419,322 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 253,089 shares of the company's stock worth $36,270,000 after purchasing an additional 28,777 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 20.3% in the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 53,128 shares of the company's stock worth $8,163,000 after purchasing an additional 8,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,776,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.77% of the company's stock.

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Key Headlines Impacting Procter & Gamble

Here are the key news stories impacting Procter & Gamble this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PG. Evercore set a $162.00 price target on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $166.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. BNP Paribas Exane cut their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $165.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $161.06.

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Procter & Gamble Trading Up 0.5%

PG opened at $149.36 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock's fifty day moving average is $144.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.70. The company has a market capitalization of $347.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.84, a PEG ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 0.39. Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $137.62 and a 52 week high of $167.25.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.03. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.00% and a net margin of 19.16%.The business had revenue of $21.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $21.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. Analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 24th were issued a dividend of $1.0885 per share. This represents a $4.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 24th. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble's previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Procter & Gamble's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.60%.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble NYSE: PG is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world's largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.

P&G's product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Further Reading

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