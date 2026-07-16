Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Cuts Position in Medtronic PLC $MDT

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lessened its position in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT - Free Report) by 11.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 189,335 shares of the medical technology company's stock after selling 24,284 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund's holdings in Medtronic were worth $16,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1,368.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 39,989 shares of the medical technology company's stock valued at $3,194,000 after buying an additional 37,265 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic by 9.6% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,356 shares of the medical technology company's stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the second quarter worth approximately $299,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its position in Medtronic by 28.9% during the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 14,356 shares of the medical technology company's stock valued at $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 3,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HUB Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Medtronic by 21.3% during the second quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 19,226 shares of the medical technology company's stock valued at $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 3,376 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Medtronic

In related news, EVP Harry Skip Kiil sold 4,189 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.44, for a total transaction of $336,963.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 37,227 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,994,539.88. This trade represents a 10.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on MDT. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Medtronic from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. BTIG Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $91.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Medtronic from $100.00 to $78.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Medtronic from $84.00 to $83.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating and set a $118.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $98.21.

View Our Latest Analysis on MDT

Medtronic Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of MDT opened at $80.52 on Thursday. Medtronic PLC has a 1-year low of $73.31 and a 1-year high of $106.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $79.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.56.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The medical technology company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.62 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 13.20%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. Medtronic has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.900-6.000 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Medtronic PLC will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 26th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 26th. This is a positive change from Medtronic's previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Medtronic's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.21%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc is a global medical technology company that develops and manufactures a broad range of therapeutic devices and health care solutions. Headquartered legally in Ireland with principal operational offices in the United States, the company markets products to hospitals, physicians and health systems worldwide and has grown from its founding in 1949 into one of the largest medical-device manufacturers serving global health-care markets.

Medtronic's offerings span several clinical areas, including cardiac rhythm and heart failure (pacemakers, implantable cardioverter‑defibrillators and related cardiac therapies), minimally invasive and surgical technologies (laparoscopic and advanced energy devices, visualization systems and surgical innovations), restorative therapies (spine and orthopedics, neuromodulation and neurovascular treatments) and diabetes management (insulin-delivery systems and glucose monitoring solutions).

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