Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Cuts Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. $TMUS

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund decreased its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS - Free Report) by 14.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,311 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock after selling 16,474 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund's holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $20,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ now owns 187,373 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $39,354,000 after buying an additional 23,836 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 465,838 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $94,584,000 after acquiring an additional 33,813 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 98,469 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $20,010,000 after acquiring an additional 14,110 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 296,083 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $62,370,000 after acquiring an additional 72,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 105.9% during the 4th quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 36,117 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $7,333,000 after acquiring an additional 18,573 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.49% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at T-Mobile US

In other T-Mobile US news, COO Jon Freier sold 4,799 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $911,810.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 217,168 shares of the company's stock, valued at $41,261,920. This represents a 2.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Michael J. Katz sold 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.81, for a total value of $979,050.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 181,930 shares in the company, valued at $35,623,713.30. This trade represents a 2.67% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

More T-Mobile US News

Here are the key news stories impacting T-Mobile US this week:

Positive Sentiment: KeyCorp raised multiple earnings estimates for T-Mobile US, including Q2 2026 EPS to $2.64, FY2026 EPS to $10.38, and FY2027 EPS to $12.84, reflecting improving profit expectations. KeyCorp estimate updates for T-Mobile US

KeyCorp raised multiple earnings estimates for T-Mobile US, including Q2 2026 EPS to $2.64, FY2026 EPS to $10.38, and FY2027 EPS to $12.84, reflecting improving profit expectations. Positive Sentiment: Analysts continue to view TMUS favorably, with KeyCorp keeping an Overweight rating and a $260 price target, while other reports highlighted the stock as a cheap blue-chip name with upside potential. Yahoo Finance article on TMUS valuation and analyst support

Analysts continue to view TMUS favorably, with KeyCorp keeping an rating and a $260 price target, while other reports highlighted the stock as a cheap blue-chip name with upside potential. Positive Sentiment: Recent coverage suggests investors are looking past the Starlink competitive threat, pointing instead to T-Mobile’s spectrum strategy, SpaceX partnership, and enterprise growth as reasons the stock can keep its premium valuation. MarketBeat article on TMUS and Starlink threat

Recent coverage suggests investors are looking past the Starlink competitive threat, pointing instead to T-Mobile’s spectrum strategy, SpaceX partnership, and enterprise growth as reasons the stock can keep its premium valuation. Neutral Sentiment: Scotiabank lowered its price target on TMUS to $243 from $263, but still kept a Sector Outperform rating, which signals reduced upside expectations rather than a bearish stance. Scotiabank price target update

Scotiabank lowered its price target on TMUS to $243 from $263, but still kept a rating, which signals reduced upside expectations rather than a bearish stance. Neutral Sentiment: A Zacks feature said TMUS screens as a strong value stock, but the piece was more about style-score methodology than a new company-specific catalyst. Zacks value stock article

T-Mobile US Price Performance

T-Mobile US stock opened at $187.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.33. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $165.66 and a 12-month high of $261.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm's 50-day moving average is $184.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.34.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $23.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.98 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 19.47%. The company's revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.68 earnings per share for the current year.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. T-Mobile US's payout ratio is 43.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TMUS has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a "buy" rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Freedom Capital raised shares of T-Mobile US from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. DZ Bank restated a "buy" rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued an "equal weight" rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded T-Mobile US from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $254.96.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TMUS

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US is a national wireless carrier that provides mobile voice, messaging and data services to consumers, businesses and wholesale customers across the United States, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates a nationwide mobile network and offers device sales, equipment financing and support services through retail stores, online channels and distribution partners. T-Mobile positions its products around bundled service plans, device offerings and value-added features for both individual and enterprise customers.

Product offerings include postpaid and prepaid wireless plans under the T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile brands, as well as connectivity solutions for small and large businesses.

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