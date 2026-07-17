Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Cuts Stake in Twilio Inc. $TWLO

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund cut its holdings in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO - Free Report) by 13.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,745 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 14,712 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owned 0.06% of Twilio worth $11,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Twilio by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,449,586 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $2,197,549,000 after acquiring an additional 143,597 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Twilio by 47.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,879,395 shares of the technology company's stock worth $588,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900,551 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Twilio by 56.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,151,546 shares of the technology company's stock worth $448,276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142,309 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Twilio by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,944,377 shares of the technology company's stock worth $418,808,000 after purchasing an additional 110,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its holdings in Twilio by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,643,859 shares of the technology company's stock worth $264,624,000 after purchasing an additional 750,951 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.27% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 8,528 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.43, for a total transaction of $1,751,907.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 109,724 shares in the company, valued at $22,540,601.32. The trade was a 7.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 14,458 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.43, for a total value of $3,042,396.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 207,203 shares of the company's stock, valued at $43,601,727.29. This trade represents a 6.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 1,805,780 shares of company stock worth $342,166,703 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.21% of the company's stock.

Twilio Stock Down 2.3%

Twilio stock opened at $206.77 on Friday. Twilio Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.84 and a 1-year high of $238.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 4.66. The stock has a market cap of $31.38 billion, a PE ratio of 323.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.36. The stock's fifty day moving average is $202.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.79.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Twilio had a return on equity of 4.64% and a net margin of 1.96%.Twilio's revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. Twilio has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.500-2.600 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Twilio from $170.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Weiss Ratings raised Twilio from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a "buy" rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Twilio in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Twilio from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and raised their target price for the company from $175.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Twilio in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Twilio has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $211.27.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Twilio

Twilio Profile

Twilio Inc NYSE: TWLO is a cloud communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) company that enables developers and enterprises to embed communications into web and mobile applications. Its core offering is a suite of programmable APIs that handle messaging (SMS, MMS, and chat), voice calling, video, and user authentication. Twilio's platform is designed to help businesses build customer engagement and communication workflows without managing telecommunications infrastructure directly.

The company's product portfolio includes programmable voice and messaging APIs, Twilio Video for real‑time video applications, and Twilio Authy for multi‑factor authentication.

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