Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Decreases Stock Holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. $MSI

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund reduced its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI - Free Report) by 32.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,916 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock after selling 14,925 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund's holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $13,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gunpowder Capital Management LLC dba Oliver Wealth Management purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 1,966.7% in the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 62 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 540.0% in the 1st quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 64 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 84.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Motorola Solutions Stock Up 1.5%

Motorola Solutions stock opened at $413.40 on Friday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $359.36 and a fifty-two week high of $492.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $407.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $423.59. The company has a market capitalization of $68.62 billion, a PE ratio of 33.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.88.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.13. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 100.13% and a net margin of 17.61%.The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.18 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Motorola Solutions has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.820-3.880 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 16.870-16.990 EPS. Research analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 15.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $1.21 per share. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 17th. Motorola Solutions's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MSI shares. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Motorola Solutions from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, April 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $506.00 to $509.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $540.00 to $525.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Motorola Solutions from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $499.00 to $503.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and ten have issued a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $504.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Motorola Solutions

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc is a provider of mission-critical communications and analytics solutions for public safety and commercial customers. The company designs, manufactures and supports a range of communications equipment and software aimed at enabling first responders, government agencies and enterprises to coordinate and operate reliably in high-pressure environments. Its offerings emphasize secure, resilient connectivity and situational awareness for organizations that require dependable voice, data and video communications.

Product lines include land mobile radio (LMR) systems and handheld and vehicle-mounted radios used by police, fire and emergency medical services; broadband push-to-talk and LTE-based solutions; command-and-control center software for incident management and records; and video security and analytics systems.

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