Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Decreases Stock Position in Archer Daniels Midland Company $ADM

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund cut its stake in Archer Daniels Midland Company (NYSE:ADM - Free Report) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 228,446 shares of the company's stock after selling 15,362 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund's holdings in Archer Daniels Midland were worth $16,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ADM. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. OP Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Archer Daniels Midland during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in Archer Daniels Midland during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Motiv8 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Archer Daniels Midland in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Sankala Group LLC bought a new stake in Archer Daniels Midland in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 78.28% of the company's stock.

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Archer Daniels Midland Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ADM opened at $82.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $39.72 billion, a PE ratio of 36.95 and a beta of 0.62. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $79.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.90. Archer Daniels Midland Company has a one year low of $52.23 and a one year high of $85.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. Archer Daniels Midland had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 1.34%.The firm had revenue of $20.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. Archer Daniels Midland's quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Archer Daniels Midland has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.150-4.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Archer Daniels Midland Company will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

Archer Daniels Midland Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 20th. Archer Daniels Midland's dividend payout ratio is currently 93.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ADM shares. Wall Street Zen raised Archer Daniels Midland from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a report on Monday, April 20th. Zacks Research downgraded Archer Daniels Midland from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Archer Daniels Midland from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Archer Daniels Midland from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $75.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ADM

Archer Daniels Midland Company Profile

Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM) is a global agricultural processor and food-ingredient provider that sources, transports and processes oilseeds, corn, wheat and other agricultural commodities. The company operates large-scale crushing, refining and processing facilities that produce vegetable oils, protein meals, corn sweeteners, starches, ethanol, animal feeds and a wide range of food and industrial ingredients. ADM also develops specialty ingredients and solutions for human and animal nutrition, food and beverage formulation, and industrial applications such as bio-based materials and renewable fuels.

ADM's business combines commodity origination and merchandising with downstream manufacturing and ingredient formulation.

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