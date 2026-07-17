Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Grows Stock Holdings in Johnson Controls International plc $JCI

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI - Free Report) by 202.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,746 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 45,359 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund's holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $8,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JCI. Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 5,389 shares of the company's stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,261 shares of the company's stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Lcnb Corp boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 2,094 shares of the company's stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,888 shares of the company's stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC now owns 3,427 shares of the company's stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company's stock.

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Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

Shares of JCI opened at $141.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $86.23 billion, a PE ratio of 25.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $141.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.24. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12-month low of $102.09 and a 12-month high of $151.18.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.14 billion during the quarter. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 14.45%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. Johnson Controls International's payout ratio is currently 28.62%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 88,809 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.99, for a total value of $12,521,180.91. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 57,059 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,044,748.41. This represents a 60.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Todd M. Grabowski sold 1,800 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.20, for a total transaction of $263,160.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 26,215 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,832,633. This represents a 6.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JCI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a "market perform" rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. BNP Paribas Exane started coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued an "underperform" rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Evercore assumed coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Monday, April 13th. They set a "hold" rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $152.85.

Read Our Latest Analysis on JCI

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc is a global diversified technology and multi‑industrial company that develops products, services and solutions for buildings and energy storage. The company's core focus is on improving building efficiency, safety and sustainability through a combination of HVAC equipment, building controls and automation, fire and security systems, and related services. Johnson Controls traces its roots to 1885, when inventor Warren S. Johnson developed an electric room thermostat; over its long history the company has expanded from controls into a broad set of building‑related technologies and, through corporate transactions, into a global provider of integrated building solutions.

Johnson Controls' product and service portfolio includes heating, ventilation and air‑conditioning equipment, chillers, air handlers and related mechanical systems, together with building automation and control platforms that monitor and manage energy use, indoor environmental quality and security.

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