Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Grows Stock Position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. $CHRW

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW - Free Report) by 17.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,224 shares of the transportation company's stock after buying an additional 11,186 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.06% of C.H. Robinson Worldwide worth $12,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 79.8% in the first quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC now owns 160 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. DV Equities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Bayban acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 93.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on CHRW. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $207.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America cut their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $225.00 to $219.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $180.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a "market outperform" rating on the stock. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $198.62.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on C.H. Robinson Worldwide

Key C.H. Robinson Worldwide News

Here are the key news stories impacting C.H. Robinson Worldwide this week:

Positive Sentiment: Truist Financial raised its price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide to $215 from $210 and reiterated a buy rating, signaling continued confidence in the company’s outlook. Truist price target raise report

Truist Financial raised its price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide to $215 from $210 and reiterated a rating, signaling continued confidence in the company’s outlook. Positive Sentiment: Stifel Nicolaus also lifted its price target to $215 from $207 and kept a buy rating, adding to the bullish analyst momentum. Stifel price target raise report

Stifel Nicolaus also lifted its price target to $215 from $207 and kept a rating, adding to the bullish analyst momentum. Positive Sentiment: Citizens JMP initiated coverage with a market perform rating and a $235 target, which is above the current trading level and may still support investor sentiment. Citizens JMP coverage initiation

Citizens JMP initiated coverage with a rating and a $235 target, which is above the current trading level and may still support investor sentiment. Neutral Sentiment: A Zacks comparison article weighing ZTO Express against CHRW highlights valuation considerations, but it does not appear to include a major new catalyst for the stock. Zacks comparison article

A Zacks comparison article weighing ZTO Express against CHRW highlights valuation considerations, but it does not appear to include a major new catalyst for the stock. Neutral Sentiment: Susquehanna issued a positive forecast for C.H. Robinson Worldwide, reinforcing expectations that analysts see room for further upside. Susquehanna forecast report

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of CHRW opened at $205.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $24.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.65, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $182.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $179.14. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.27 and a 12-month high of $208.70.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.11. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 5th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide's dividend payout ratio is presently 51.01%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc is a third-party logistics provider founded in 1905 and headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota. Originally established as a produce brokerage firm, the company has since expanded its offerings to become one of the world's largest freight and logistics intermediaries. C.H. Robinson leverages a global network of transportation providers, technology platforms, and in-house expertise to connect shippers and carriers across multiple modes of transportation.

The company's primary services include truckload, less-than-truckload (LTL), intermodal, air and ocean freight, and managed transportation solutions.

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