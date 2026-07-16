Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $16.51 Million Stock Holdings in Keysight Technologies Inc. $KEYS

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lowered its stake in Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KEYS - Free Report) by 31.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,480 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock after selling 27,036 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund's holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $16,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Entrust Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. DV Equities LLC acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 497.7% during the 4th quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 257 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. 84.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on KEYS shares. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $300.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $320.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Zacks Research raised shares of Keysight Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $310.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $371.92.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Keysight Technologies

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.87, for a total transaction of $681,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 105,861 shares of the company's stock, valued at $36,084,839.07. This trade represents a 1.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 507 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.32, for a total value of $183,189.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 121,391 shares in the company, valued at $43,860,996.12. The trade was a 0.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 5,507 shares of company stock valued at $1,904,669 over the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Keysight Technologies Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of NYSE KEYS opened at $323.26 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $342.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $293.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Keysight Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $152.85 and a 1 year high of $374.96. The firm has a market cap of $55.25 billion, a PE ratio of 53.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.21.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.55. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 17.25% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Keysight Technologies has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.430-2.490 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies Inc. will post 9.03 EPS for the current year.

Keysight Technologies Profile

Keysight Technologies is a global provider of electronic design, test, measurement and optimization solutions for communications, electronics and related industries. The company was formed as a corporate spin-off from Agilent Technologies in 2014; its origins trace back to the electronic measurement business that was part of Hewlett‑Packard before Agilent. Keysight develops hardware and software used throughout the product development lifecycle, from design and simulation to prototype validation and manufacturing test.

Keysight's product portfolio includes electronic test and measurement instruments such as oscilloscopes, network and spectrum analyzers, signal generators, vector network analyzers and modular PXI-based systems, together with software platforms for simulation, automated test and data analysis.

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