Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $23.49 Million Holdings in Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX - Free Report) by 77.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,231 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after buying an additional 59,842 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund's holdings in Lam Research were worth $23,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Lam Research by 1,032.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,189 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 12,936 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new position in Lam Research in the first quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $253,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 100,528 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $9,785,000 after buying an additional 2,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 5,206.7% during the 2nd quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 796 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.61% of the company's stock.

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Lam Research Stock Performance

LRCX opened at $321.80 on Thursday. Lam Research Corporation has a 1-year low of $87.75 and a 1-year high of $349.09. The company has a market cap of $402.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.72, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.85. The company's fifty day moving average price is $280.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $231.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.11. Lam Research had a net margin of 30.94% and a return on equity of 66.21%. The company had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. Lam Research has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.800 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Lam Research Corporation will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 17th. Lam Research's payout ratio is currently 19.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LRCX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $425.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a $375.00 price objective (up from $310.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Tuesday. Twenty-seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lam Research presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $322.01.

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Key Headlines Impacting Lam Research

Here are the key news stories impacting Lam Research this week:

Positive Sentiment: Barclays raised its price target on Lam Research (LRCX) to $335 from $275, citing higher wafer fabrication equipment estimates and reinforcing a constructive outlook for chip tools demand. MarketScreener

Barclays raised its price target on to $335 from $275, citing higher wafer fabrication equipment estimates and reinforcing a constructive outlook for chip tools demand. Positive Sentiment: Another report said semiconductor equipment stocks, including Lam Research , were trading near record highs as investors continued to bet on strong AI-driven demand for new chip gear. Applied Materials, Other Chip Gear Stocks At Record Highs

Another report said semiconductor equipment stocks, including , were trading near record highs as investors continued to bet on strong AI-driven demand for new chip gear. Positive Sentiment: UBS previously lifted its price target on LRCX to $375 from $310, helping fuel the recent rally in the stock. Why Lam Research (LRCX) Stock Is Trading Up Today

UBS previously lifted its price target on to $375 from $310, helping fuel the recent rally in the stock. Neutral Sentiment: Lam Research was also mentioned in a broader “unstoppable growth stocks” screen and in investor commentary highlighting its strategic role in the semiconductor industry, but these items did not include new company-specific fundamentals.

Lam Research was also mentioned in a broader “unstoppable growth stocks” screen and in investor commentary highlighting its strategic role in the semiconductor industry, but these items did not include new company-specific fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: Despite the positive analyst action, Lam Research recently slipped as the semiconductor sector came under pressure, with a broader “correction underway” narrative weighing on chip stocks. Lam Research (LRCX) Falls More Steeply Than Broader Market: What Investors Need to Know

Insider Activity at Lam Research

In other news, SVP Neil J. Fernandes sold 7,659 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.60, for a total value of $2,371,226.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 58,470 shares of the company's stock, valued at $18,102,312. This represents a 11.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Ava Harter sold 6,010 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.66, for a total value of $1,554,546.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 53,205 shares in the company, valued at $13,762,005.30. This represents a 10.15% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 31,839 shares of company stock valued at $8,561,667. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company's stock.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation NASDAQ: LRCX is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam's product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

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