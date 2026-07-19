Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $3.64 Million Position in Burlington Stores, Inc. $BURL

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund reduced its stake in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL - Free Report) by 21.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,183 shares of the company's stock after selling 3,114 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund's holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $3,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Burlington Stores by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,828,877 shares of the company's stock worth $817,122,000 after buying an additional 386,615 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 1.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,184,171 shares of the company's stock worth $555,872,000 after buying an additional 26,529 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Burlington Stores by 303,059.4% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,912,936 shares of the company's stock valued at $552,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912,305 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 103.5% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,285,336 shares of the company's stock valued at $371,269,000 after buying an additional 653,718 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,233,176 shares of the company's stock worth $355,261,000 after acquiring an additional 27,074 shares during the period.

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Insider Transactions at Burlington Stores

In other news, CAO Stephen Ferroni sold 2,343 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.22, for a total transaction of $790,106.46. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 1,391 shares in the company, valued at $469,073.02. The trade was a 62.75% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew Pasch sold 3,773 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.21, for a total transaction of $1,196,833.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 6,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,069,160.83. The trade was a 36.65% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 28,714 shares of company stock valued at $9,661,022 over the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BURL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $374.00 to $351.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 29th. UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $435.00 price target on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Friday, May 29th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Burlington Stores from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Burlington Stores from $365.00 to $411.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $353.56.

Read Our Latest Analysis on BURL

Burlington Stores Price Performance

BURL opened at $344.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.46. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $240.49 and a 12 month high of $361.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $320.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $314.98.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.21. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 39.93% and a net margin of 5.24%.The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Burlington Stores has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.050-2.200 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 11.450-11.800 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 11.71 EPS for the current year.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc is an American off-price retailer that sells apparel and home goods at discounted prices. The company's merchandise assortment includes clothing for women, men and children, plus baby products, footwear, accessories, beauty items, toys and home décor. Burlington's merchandising strategy focuses on offering branded and private-label goods at lower prices than traditional department stores by sourcing excess inventory, closeouts and opportunistic buys from manufacturers and other retailers.

The business traces its roots to the Burlington Coat Factory name established in the early 1970s and has since evolved into a broader off-price retailer that carries a wide range of seasonal and everyday merchandise.

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