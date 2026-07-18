Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $6.45 Million Stake in Genuine Parts Company $GPC

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lowered its position in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC - Free Report) by 35.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,954 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after selling 33,071 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund's holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $6,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 85.0% in the first quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 30,262 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $3,200,000 after purchasing an additional 13,900 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Genuine Parts by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 64,855 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $6,923,000 after buying an additional 10,622 shares during the last quarter. TABR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,217,000. Paradiem LLC bought a new position in Genuine Parts in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,154,000. Finally, Conning Inc. raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 246,390 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $30,296,000 after acquiring an additional 13,357 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.83% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GPC. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Genuine Parts from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Genuine Parts from $127.00 to $124.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Zacks Research upgraded Genuine Parts from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, May 25th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on Genuine Parts from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Genuine Parts currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $144.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GPC opened at $124.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.18 billion, a PE ratio of 290.31 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $108.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.63. Genuine Parts Company has a fifty-two week low of $90.78 and a fifty-two week high of $151.57.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.02. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 0.24%.The company had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.75 EPS. Genuine Parts's quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Genuine Parts has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.500-8.000 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Genuine Parts Company will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $1.0625 per share. This represents a $4.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 5th. Genuine Parts's dividend payout ratio is presently 988.37%.

Insider Transactions at Genuine Parts

In other Genuine Parts news, insider James F. Howe sold 415 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.33, for a total value of $43,296.95. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 25,589 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,669,700.37. This trade represents a 1.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company NYSE: GPC is a global distributor of automotive replacement parts, industrial parts and business products with a history dating back to 1928. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company operates a broad distribution network and retail presence serving repair shops, independent retailers, industrial customers and commercial accounts. Its business model centers on stocking and delivering a wide range of parts and supplies to support aftermarket and maintenance needs across multiple end markets.

Genuine Parts conducts its operations through several well-known operating groups and subsidiaries.

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