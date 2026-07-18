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Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $6.64 Million Stock Position in Avery Dennison Corporation $AVY

Written by MarketBeat
July 18, 2026
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Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY - Free Report) by 25.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 38,438 shares of the industrial products company's stock after buying an additional 7,739 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund's holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $6,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,163 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Avery Dennison by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,832 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Avery Dennison by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,838 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its holdings in Avery Dennison by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 7,800 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its position in Avery Dennison by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,860 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AVY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Avery Dennison from $205.00 to $185.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a "buy" rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $185.00 to $184.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $226.00 to $222.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $200.11.

View Our Latest Report on AVY

Avery Dennison Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of AVY stock opened at $160.49 on Friday. Avery Dennison Corporation has a 1-year low of $152.42 and a 1-year high of $199.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $12.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $159.70 and a 200-day moving average of $172.61.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.06. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 33.69% and a net margin of 7.66%.The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.30 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Avery Dennison has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.430-2.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Corporation will post 10 earnings per share for the current year.

Avery Dennison Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd were given a $1.00 dividend. This is an increase from Avery Dennison's previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Avery Dennison's dividend payout ratio is presently 45.10%.

Avery Dennison Profile

(Free Report)

Avery Dennison NYSE: AVY is a global materials science and manufacturing company specializing in labeling and packaging solutions. The company develops pressure-sensitive materials, tags and labels, and adhesive technologies that help brands and businesses enhance product identification, branding and supply-chain performance. Avery Dennison's offerings range from industrial and retail labeling to high-performance tapes, films and graphics materials used across multiple end markets.

The company operates through several key segments, including Label and Graphic Materials, which supplies pressure-sensitive materials for consumer goods; Retail Branding and Information Solutions, offering apparel tags, RFID inlays and digital product identification; Pressure-Sensitive Materials, providing specialty tapes and adhesives; and RF Technologies, focused on advanced RFID and IoT labeling solutions.

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Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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