Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $7.85 Million Holdings in Edison International $EIX

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lessened its position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX - Free Report) by 32.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 107,260 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 50,764 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund's holdings in Edison International were worth $7,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Equitable Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Edison International by 0.8% in the first quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 19,616 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of Edison International by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,169 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Edison International by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 4,224 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Sterling Group Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Edison International by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Sterling Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,213 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its position in Edison International by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,351 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.95% of the company's stock.

Edison International Stock Down 0.6%

EIX opened at $77.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.42, a P/E/G ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $72.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.73. Edison International has a fifty-two week low of $50.85 and a fifty-two week high of $79.88.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.10. Edison International had a net margin of 19.27% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. The business's revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Edison International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.900-6.200 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

Edison International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 7th will be given a $0.8775 dividend. This represents a $3.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 7th. Edison International's dividend payout ratio is 38.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EIX. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Edison International from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Edison International from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley reissued an "underweight" rating on shares of Edison International in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an "underweight" rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Edison International in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Edison International from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $72.73.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Edison International

About Edison International

Edison International is a publicly traded utility holding company based in Rosemead, California, whose principal subsidiary is Southern California Edison (SCE). As an electric utility holding company, Edison International oversees the delivery of electricity through SCE's integrated network of generation procurement, transmission and distribution infrastructure, serving millions of customers across central, coastal and southern California. The company's operations focus on reliable energy delivery, customer service, regulatory compliance and long-term infrastructure planning for a complex and high-demand service territory.

The company's activities include procuring and managing a diverse resource mix, maintaining and upgrading transmission and distribution systems, and implementing grid modernization projects.

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