Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $9.05 Million Stock Position in Atmos Energy Corporation $ATO

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO - Free Report) by 19.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,006 shares of the utilities provider's stock after purchasing an additional 7,842 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund's holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $9,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Garner Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in Atmos Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kingdom Financial Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Atmos Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Atmos Energy by 85.9% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 270.2% during the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 174 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Atmos Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Atmos Energy stock opened at $177.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $29.68 billion, a PE ratio of 21.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.60. Atmos Energy Corporation has a 52 week low of $153.94 and a 52 week high of $192.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $174.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $177.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 27.58%.During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.03 earnings per share. Atmos Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.400-8.500 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy Corporation will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atmos Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 26th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. Atmos Energy's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ATO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays lowered their target price on Atmos Energy from $184.00 to $183.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $192.00 to $184.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Argus decreased their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $195.00 to $187.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $182.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Atmos Energy currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $186.33.

Read Our Latest Report on ATO

Atmos Energy Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation NYSE: ATO is a U.S.-based natural-gas utility that primarily focuses on the regulated distribution of natural gas. Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, the company operates through local distribution systems to deliver natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial and electric generation customers. Atmos's core activities include pipeline operations, gas distribution, system maintenance and reliability programs designed to ensure safe and continuous service to its customers.

The company's services encompass gas delivery, system integrity and maintenance, storage and transmission connections, and customer-facing programs such as billing, conservation initiatives and energy-efficiency offerings.

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