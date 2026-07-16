Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Increases Holdings in Bank of America Corporation $BAC

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 411,719 shares of the financial services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 9,673 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund's holdings in Bank of America were worth $20,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BAC. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 53.0% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 4,629,553 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $254,625,000 after buying an additional 1,603,080 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 45,411,913 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $2,497,655,000 after buying an additional 1,487,809 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,905,348 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $159,794,000 after acquiring an additional 71,307 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in Bank of America by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 231,018 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $12,706,000 after acquiring an additional 20,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 217.4% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 327,949 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $18,037,000 after acquiring an additional 224,627 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.71% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of America

In other Bank of America news, insider Geoffrey S. Greener sold 126,756 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total transaction of $6,719,335.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 1,373,397 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $72,803,774.97. This represents a 8.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Key Stories Impacting Bank of America

Here are the key news stories impacting Bank of America this week:

Bank of America Trading Up 1.7%

NYSE:BAC opened at $61.62 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.05. Bank of America Corporation has a one year low of $44.75 and a one year high of $62.03. The firm has a market cap of $437.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.78 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 17.56% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Bank of America Corporation will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 5th. Bank of America's payout ratio is presently 27.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BAC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer downgraded Bank of America from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Bank of America from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $57.50 to $62.50 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group increased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Twenty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $63.77.

View Our Latest Analysis on BAC

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation is a multinational financial services company headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. It provides a broad array of banking, investment, asset management and related financial and risk management products and services to individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, large corporations, governments and institutional investors. The firm operates through consumer banking, global wealth and investment management, global banking and markets businesses, offering capabilities across lending, deposits, payments, advisory and capital markets.

Its consumer-facing offerings include checking and savings accounts, mortgages, home equity lending, auto loans, credit cards and small business banking, supported by a nationwide branch network and digital channels.

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