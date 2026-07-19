Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Increases Position in Autoliv, Inc. $ALV

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV - Free Report) by 60.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,989 shares of the auto parts company's stock after acquiring an additional 13,957 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund's holdings in Autoliv were worth $3,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALV. Torren Management LLC acquired a new stake in Autoliv during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Autoliv by 110.3% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 204 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Autoliv by 863.6% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 212 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Autoliv in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Autoliv during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.57% of the company's stock.

Get Autoliv alerts: Sign Up

Insider Transactions at Autoliv

In other Autoliv news, Director Jan Carlson sold 19,607 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $2,548,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 60,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,800,000. The trade was a 24.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.34% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALV has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Autoliv from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Autoliv from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Autoliv in a report on Thursday, April 16th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $150.00 to $147.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Autoliv to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Autoliv has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $135.93.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Autoliv

Autoliv Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ALV opened at $120.47 on Friday. Autoliv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.16 and a 1 year high of $132.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.35. The company's fifty day moving average price is $121.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.63.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The auto parts company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.46 by ($0.03). Autoliv had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 29.03%. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.21 EPS. Autoliv's revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Autoliv, Inc. will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Autoliv Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th were given a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. Autoliv's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.42%.

More Autoliv News

Here are the key news stories impacting Autoliv this week:

Positive Sentiment: Autoliv reported Q2 revenue of $2.80 billion, ahead of expectations, and said sales rose 3.3% year over year, with management highlighting record sales and strong Asia growth. Autoliv, Inc. (ALV) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates

Autoliv reported Q2 revenue of $2.80 billion, ahead of expectations, and said sales rose 3.3% year over year, with management highlighting record sales and strong Asia growth. Positive Sentiment: The company also reiterated its 2026 operating margin outlook of 10.5%-11% and said it expects about $40 million in annual pretax savings from closing its Turkey operations, which supports future profitability. Autoliv reiterates 2026 10.5%-11% margin outlook while planning $40M annual pretax savings from Turkey closure

The company also reiterated its 2026 operating margin outlook of 10.5%-11% and said it expects about $40 million in annual pretax savings from closing its Turkey operations, which supports future profitability. Neutral Sentiment: Q2 adjusted EPS came in at $2.43, slightly below the $2.46 consensus estimate, even though it was above last year’s $2.21, making the quarter a modest earnings miss on the bottom line. Autoliv earnings release summary

Q2 adjusted EPS came in at $2.43, slightly below the $2.46 consensus estimate, even though it was above last year’s $2.21, making the quarter a modest earnings miss on the bottom line. Negative Sentiment: Investor reaction may also reflect caution around the company’s exposure to weaker vehicle production and the fact that earnings narrowly missed estimates, which can limit enthusiasm even after a revenue beat. Why Autoliv (ALV) stock is trading lower today

Autoliv Profile

Autoliv Inc NYSE: ALV is a leading global supplier of automotive safety systems, specializing in the design, development and manufacture of passive and active safety products. Its core product portfolio includes airbags, seatbelts, steering wheels, restraint control modules and pedestrian protection systems. In recent years, the company has also expanded into active safety technologies, offering radar, camera and sensor solutions that support advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving applications.

Founded in 1997 following the spin-off of Electrolux's automotive safety business, Autoliv has evolved into a multinational organization with a presence in over 27 countries.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Autoliv, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Autoliv wasn't on the list.

While Autoliv currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here