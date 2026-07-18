Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Increases Stake in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. $AWI

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI - Free Report) by 24.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 48,269 shares of the construction company's stock after purchasing an additional 9,401 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owned 0.11% of Armstrong World Industries worth $7,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AWI. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 77.0% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 131 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. purchased a new stake in Armstrong World Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 124.1% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 177 shares of the construction company's stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 426.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 179 shares of the construction company's stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.93% of the company's stock.

Armstrong World Industries Trading Down 2.9%

NYSE AWI opened at $156.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of 22.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.17. The stock's 50 day moving average is $156.87 and its 200 day moving average is $172.28. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $150.28 and a twelve month high of $206.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.82 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $409.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.46 million. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 36.71% and a net margin of 18.59%.Armstrong World Industries's revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. Armstrong World Industries has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.150-8.450 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Armstrong World Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th were paid a $0.339 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 11th. Armstrong World Industries's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Armstrong World Industries from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Armstrong World Industries from $216.00 to $210.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Evercore set a $200.00 price objective on Armstrong World Industries in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Armstrong World Industries has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $211.86.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AWI

About Armstrong World Industries

Armstrong World Industries, Inc is a leading global manufacturer of commercial ceiling and wall solutions. The company offers a diverse portfolio of acoustical, decorative and specialty ceiling systems designed to enhance interior environments in offices, healthcare facilities, schools, retail outlets and other non-residential settings. Through its focus on performance, aesthetics and sustainability, Armstrong World Industries addresses both functional and design requirements for architects, contractors and building owners.

Armstrong's product range includes mineral fiber, fiberglass, wood wool, metal and stone wool ceiling panels, as well as suspension and grid systems.

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