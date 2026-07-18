Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Increases Stock Position in Hasbro, Inc. $HAS

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS - Free Report) by 57.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,408 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 23,815 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund's holdings in Hasbro were worth $6,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HAS. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in Hasbro during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new position in Hasbro in the second quarter valued at $25,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in Hasbro in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Park National Corp OH acquired a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the first quarter worth about $41,000. 91.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Key Stories Impacting Hasbro

Here are the key news stories impacting Hasbro this week:

Positive Sentiment: Hasbro announced a licensing partnership with Nintendo to produce The Legend of Zelda toys and related products, with the first reveal coming soon and products expected to roll out starting in 2027. The deal could strengthen Hasbro’s collectibles and action-figure business by tying it to one of gaming’s most valuable franchises. Article Title

Hasbro announced a licensing partnership with Nintendo to produce toys and related products, with the first reveal coming soon and products expected to roll out starting in 2027. The deal could strengthen Hasbro’s collectibles and action-figure business by tying it to one of gaming’s most valuable franchises. Positive Sentiment: Hasbro also unveiled new KPop Demon Hunters role-playing toys, signaling continued momentum in licensing-driven product launches that can help refresh the company’s toy lineup and broaden its appeal. Article Title

Hasbro also unveiled new role-playing toys, signaling continued momentum in licensing-driven product launches that can help refresh the company’s toy lineup and broaden its appeal. Positive Sentiment: Hasbro’s partnership with Get After It Media on a new streaming channel suggests the company is expanding beyond toys into media and digital content, which could create additional brand exposure and monetization opportunities. Article Title

Hasbro’s partnership with Get After It Media on a new streaming channel suggests the company is expanding beyond toys into media and digital content, which could create additional brand exposure and monetization opportunities. Neutral Sentiment: Investors are also watching Hasbro ahead of its second-quarter earnings report on July 21, after the company beat expectations in the prior quarter. The upcoming results should be a key catalyst for the stock. Article Title

Investors are also watching Hasbro ahead of its second-quarter earnings report on July 21, after the company beat expectations in the prior quarter. The upcoming results should be a key catalyst for the stock. Negative Sentiment: On the cautious side, Zacks Research trimmed several long-term earnings estimates for Hasbro and kept a Hold rating, which may temper enthusiasm even though the changes were small. Article Title

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Hasbro from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Weiss Ratings cut Hasbro from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Hasbro from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane cut their price target on Hasbro from $117.00 to $114.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $109.71.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Hasbro

Hasbro Trading Down 0.7%

NASDAQ HAS opened at $81.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.49. Hasbro, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.50 and a 52-week high of $106.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $85.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.20.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.27. Hasbro had a positive return on equity of 174.64% and a negative net margin of 4.62%.The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $969.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

Hasbro Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 1st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. Hasbro's payout ratio is -168.67%.

About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc is a global play and entertainment company, known for designing, manufacturing and marketing a diverse portfolio of toys, games and consumer products. Founded in 1923 as Hassenfeld Brothers and headquartered in Pawtucket, Rhode Island, the company has grown into one of the foremost names in the toy industry, with a presence in retail, digital and entertainment channels worldwide.

The company's brand portfolio features iconic properties such as Monopoly, Play-Doh, Nerf, My Little Pony and Transformers.

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