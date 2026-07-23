Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Invests $1.25 Million in Invesco Ltd. $IVZ

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 51,617 shares of the asset manager's stock, valued at approximately $1,254,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,965,761 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $1,391,411,000 after buying an additional 947,693 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Invesco by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,260,704 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $351,051,000 after acquiring an additional 332,340 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,612,559 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $182,491,000 after acquiring an additional 584,035 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,391,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,924,717 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $124,973,000 after acquiring an additional 939,365 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.09% of the company's stock.

Get Invesco alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Invesco from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Invesco from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Invesco from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Argus restated a "hold" rating on shares of Invesco in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Invesco from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $29.15.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on IVZ

Invesco Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of IVZ opened at $30.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Invesco Ltd. has a 1-year low of $20.08 and a 1-year high of $31.02. The stock has a market cap of $13.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.62.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.27 billion. Invesco had a negative net margin of 6.11% and a positive return on equity of 11.34%. Invesco's quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Invesco Ltd. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Invesco Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. This is a positive change from Invesco's previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. Invesco's payout ratio is presently -58.50%.

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. is an independent global investment management firm headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, and publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange NYSE: IVZ. With origins dating back to 1935, the company is dedicated to offering a wide array of investment strategies and solutions to both individual and institutional clients worldwide.

The firm's product suite encompasses actively managed equity and fixed income funds, passive index funds, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), closed-end funds, and unit investment trusts, alongside specialized offerings such as private markets, real estate, and structured products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Invesco, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Invesco wasn't on the list.

While Invesco currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here