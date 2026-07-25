Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Invests $579,000 in Sezzle Inc. $SEZL

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new position in Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 9,146 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $579,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vestcor Inc purchased a new stake in Sezzle during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Sezzle by 109.4% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 490 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in Sezzle in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sezzle in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sezzle in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at Sezzle

In other news, COO Amin Sabzivand sold 6,930 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.91, for a total value of $1,246,776.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 259,780 shares in the company, valued at $46,737,019.80. This trade represents a 2.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Paul Paradis sold 26,400 shares of Sezzle stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.35, for a total value of $4,259,640.00. Following the sale, the director owned 416,195 shares in the company, valued at $67,153,063.25. This represents a 5.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 124,382 shares of company stock worth $17,416,662 over the last 90 days. 49.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SEZL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Sezzle from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Freedom Capital upgraded Sezzle to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. B. Riley Financial restated a "buy" rating and set a $141.00 price target (up from $117.00) on shares of Sezzle in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a "market perform" rating and set a $190.00 price target (up from $115.00) on shares of Sezzle in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Northland Securities set a $170.00 price objective on Sezzle in a report on Thursday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $151.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Sezzle

Sezzle Price Performance

SEZL stock opened at $153.89 on Friday. Sezzle Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.50 and a 1 year high of $195.71. The company has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.55 and a beta of 6.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $147.18 and a 200 day moving average of $98.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 3.65.

Sezzle (NASDAQ:SEZL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $135.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.74 million. Sezzle had a net margin of 30.83% and a return on equity of 87.46%. Sezzle's quarterly revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. Sezzle has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.100-5.100 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sezzle Inc. will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

Sezzle Company Profile

Sezzle Inc is a financial technology company specializing in buy now, pay later (BNPL) services that enable consumers to split purchases into interest-free installment payments. By integrating its platform with e-commerce merchants, Sezzle provides shoppers with flexible payment options at checkout while merchants benefit from increased conversion rates and average order values. The company's technology is designed to offer a seamless user experience, with instant approval decisions and no hidden fees, positions it as a consumer-friendly alternative to traditional credit products.

Founded in 2016 and headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, Sezzle completed its initial public offering on the Nasdaq under the ticker SEZL.

See Also

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