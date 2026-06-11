Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Lowers Position in AbbVie Inc. $ABBV

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV - Free Report) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 168,641 shares of the company's stock after selling 16,165 shares during the quarter. AbbVie makes up 0.5% of Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund's portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund's holdings in AbbVie were worth $38,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 22,912 shares of the company's stock worth $4,072,000 after purchasing an additional 3,401 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 72.7% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,279 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 3,064 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 16,466 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,056,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in AbbVie by 4.6% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 120,035 shares of the company's stock valued at $22,281,000 after buying an additional 5,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 117.3% during the second quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 1,135,034 shares of the company's stock valued at $210,685,000 after acquiring an additional 612,702 shares in the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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AbbVie Stock Down 0.1%

AbbVie stock opened at $225.16 on Thursday. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $181.73 and a 52-week high of $244.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $397.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.92, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $210.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $219.09.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.06. AbbVie had a net margin of 5.79% and a negative return on equity of 576.45%. The firm had revenue of $15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.46 earnings per share. AbbVie's quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trending Headlines about AbbVie

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on ABBV. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $270.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Bank of America upgraded shares of AbbVie from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $234.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $294.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $253.43.

View Our Latest Report on AbbVie

About AbbVie

AbbVie is a global, research-driven biopharmaceutical company that was created as a spin-off from Abbott Laboratories in 2013 and is headquartered in North Chicago, Illinois. The company focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for complex and often chronic medical conditions. Its operations span research and development, manufacturing, regulatory affairs and commercialization, with an emphasis on bringing specialty medicines to market across multiple therapeutic areas.

AbbVie's product portfolio and pipeline cover several major therapeutic categories, including immunology, oncology, neuroscience, virology and women's health.

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