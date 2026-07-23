Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Makes New Investment in Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $AMRX

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRX - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 93,479 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,162,000.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 94,638 shares of the company's stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 4,178 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,087,398 shares of the company's stock valued at $17,492,000 after purchasing an additional 512,842 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $244,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 334,956 shares of the company's stock worth $2,807,000 after buying an additional 16,536 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 61.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,896 shares of the company's stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 9,136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.82% of the company's stock.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.9%

NASDAQ AMRX opened at $17.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 46.71 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.00. Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.66 and a 52 week high of $18.39.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMRX - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 4.01% and a negative return on equity of 313.96%. The company had revenue of $722.52 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Amneal Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Director Deborah M. Autor sold 34,819 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.94, for a total value of $450,557.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 93,660 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,211,960.40. This trade represents a 27.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 17.30% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMRX has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays raised their price target on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Zacks Research cut shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Sunday, July 12th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $16.60.

Get Our Latest Analysis on AMRX

About Amneal Pharmaceuticals

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a publicly traded integrated healthcare company specializing in the development, manufacturing and distribution of generic and specialty pharmaceutical products. The company’s portfolio includes oral solids, injectables, transdermals and biosimilars, serving a broad range of therapeutic areas such as cardiovascular, neuroscience, oncology and women’s health. Alongside its generic offerings, Amneal has built a branded portfolio through strategic acquisitions and internal development, positioning itself across both high-volume generics and higher-value specialty treatments.

Since its founding in 2002 by brothers Chirag and Chintu Modgil, Amneal has pursued growth through organic investment in research and development as well as targeted M&A.

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